Democrats Slammed With Major Arrest… It’s Finally Happening

In his eight years in the White House, Barack Obama allowed millions of able-bodied Americans to game the welfare system. Now that Donald Trump has taken over, these abusers are going to find out the hard way that their free rides are coming to an end.

It’s sad that we’ve gotten to this point. What began as a good-hearted effort to combat hunger and malnutrition among the poor have turned into an opportunity for people to sit back and enjoy a taxpayer-funded lifestyle without having to work.

Mohammed Shafiq, a Baltimore resident, has just seen justice for his food stamp fraud. He is now facing a conviction and a sentence to four years in prison followed by three years of post-prison supervision. Shafiq was also ordered to make a payment of $3.7 million.

“Shafiq was the latest defendant to be sentenced in a series of prosecutions of 14 retailers in the Baltimore area,” one article notes. “A federal grand jury indicted the retailers in August 2016 for food stamp wire fraud. The 14 retailers stole a total of $16 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture by illegally exchanging food stamps for cash, according to the indictment.”

This is not the first case of this kind. Though selling food stamps to someone else for cash is highly illegal, “multiple stores across the country have been cited for millions of dollars in food stamp fraud.”

In fact, investigators have uncovered more than $20 million worth of food stamp fraud at retailers in Florida, and 140 stores in Chicago were cited.

This is a huge problem, and it’s fortunate we finally have a president who is not going to turn a blind eye.