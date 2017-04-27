Democrats Rocked With Major Arrest… This Isn’t Good

Three years ago, Dawud Abdulwali set fire to the Da Vinci apartment complex in Los Angeles, confessing to authorities that he was inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement. This week he was finally sentenced to 15 years in prison.

When Abdulwali was arrested in 2014, he told officers he was motivated by his hatred for police officers. He pleaded no contest to one count of arson and even admitted to using an accelerant to start the blaze. He was ordered to pay restitution upwards of $100 million in addition to serving his prison time.

The 7-story fire melted freeway signs and damage several other buildings in the area, incurring between $20 million and $30 million in damage to the complex and $50 million in damage to the DWP building. The apartment complex’s owner also suffered around $100 in potential revenue thanks to the arson.

After he was arrested, Abdulwali’s former roommate testified that he wanted vengeance for the shooting death of Michael Brown in Ferguson. According to his roommate, Abdulwali said “cops kill my people” and “We should go do this, we should go burn some [expletive] down…”

This week, Los Angeles Department Chief Ralph Terrazas spoke out in support of the sentence, grateful that this criminal was finally seeing justice.