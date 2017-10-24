Democrats Reach A New Low By Spreading This Massive Lie About Trump

Just when we all thought the political left couldn’t get any lower. Nothing is off limits for the left leaning media, as we saw earlier when CNN berated a Gold Star family who had just lost their son, into slamming Trump. There is nothing Democrats wont do to score the cheapest and lowest quality political points.

In the past couple weeks, there has been a false narrative circulating around the media that Trump hasn’t been calling the families of fallen soldiers, and when he does, details about the conversation are taken out of context and lied about in an attempt to make the president look bad.

The truth is, no president calls the families of every single fallen soldier in every U.S. conflict, it is factual that Obama, and the administrations before his, rarely called those families.

The day after four American soldiers were ambushed and killed in Niger, Trump’s spokeswoman came out and had a statement from the White House about the event, but because Trump personally didn’t make the comments, it didn’t count.

The truth is the liberal media is just praying daily that they can stir up controversy with something said by the president because he refuses to capitulate to the overly PC crowd and it’s easy to take his quotes out of context. This is not a matter of quotes being taken out of context however, this is the left leaning media outright lying about what is happening with these Gold Star families.

When clownish Florida Congresswoman Frederica Wilson (D), accused the president of callousness in his condolence call to the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, it was a new low for a party setting new lows at a record pace. To take a very personal phone call from the President of the United States, to the mother of a fallen soldier, eavesdrop on the conversation, and spread lies about what was said, is an absolute tragedy.