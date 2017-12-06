Democrats Humiliated As “Amnesty-Or-Shutdown” Threat Is Rejetected By Overwhelming Majority

The vast majority of voters rejected the democrats idea of shutting down the government unless the GOP provides an amnesty to roughly 3 million illegals, according to a new poll by Rasmussen, weird that people didn’t jump all over that idea right?

“Just 27% agree with Senate Minority Whip [Sen.] Dick Durbin’s call for a government shutdown to force a congressional decision on the Dreamers question separate from the border security issue,” said Rasmussen Reports. “Twice as many (55%) oppose a government shutdown for this reason. Seventeen percent (17%) are undecided.”

The shutdown threat is backed by only 26 percent of blacks, 35 percent of Democrats, 21 percent of moderates, 37 percent of people who earn more than $200,000, 23 percent of post-graduates, and 31 percent of people who strongly disapprove of President Donald Trump’s policies.

But the shutdown threat is opposed by 58 percent of blacks, 49 percent of Democrats, 42 percent of liberals, and 63 percent of people who earn from $30,000 to $63,000.

A large percentage of respondents, 17 percent, said they were “not sure” about the issue.

The poll contacted 0ver 1,000 potential voters, and used the term “dreamers” to refer to the class of illegal immigrants in question.

A government shutdown to win an amnesty “is a ridiculous idea” McConnell told ABC’s Sunday show, “This Week” on December 3. He continued;

There is no crisis. The president has given us until March to address the issue of undocumented children who came into the country — a very legitimate case here — here through no choice of their own, and are in a kind of difficult spot. But there’s no emergency. The president has given us to March to address it.

McConnell is right, this idea is absolutely absurd, it’s the equivalent of “if I don’t get what I want, I’m taking my ball and going home.” We are not going to vote to shut down the government just because illegal immigrants are on the verge of being deported, when they shouldn’t be here in the first place, what kind of insane idea is this?