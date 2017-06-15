Democrats On House Floor: Every Hate Crime In America Is Donald Trump’s Fault

Recently, Democratic House Representative Hakeem Jeffries took the floor to make one of the most extreme speeches we ever heard, blaming President Donald Trump for every hate crime in America.

“Since January 20th, we’ve seen a disturbing increase here in America in anti-immigrant, anti-Muslim, anti-black, anti-LGBT and anti-Semitic acts. And the question is, is this just a coincidence, or could it possibly have something to do with the election of the 45th president of the United States of America?” asked Jeffries.

“We’ve got Barack Obama, who was elected in what many of us viewed as an incredible step in the right direction, African-Americans having gone from the outhouse to the White House,” Jeffries continued.

“Eight years of tremendous progress in moving this country forward, followed by the election of Donald Trump, a man who spent five years perpetuating the racist lie that Barack Obama was not born in the United States of America,” said Jeffries.

“And many of us are wondering, why were so many people who worship at the altar of white supremacy drawn to Donald Trump’s campaign? What was it about this individual that so many folks dripping in hatred flocked to his candidacy? That’s not to say that every American who voted for Donald Trump is a racist. We do know that every racist in America voted for Donald Trump. that’s a problem,” he concluded.

