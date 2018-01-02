Democrat Runs His Dirty Mouth At Trump, Calls Him A Narcissist And Poor Father

U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., made the absurd and offensive claim that Trump is a bad father and said that he never sees his son Barron. In a tweet on Sunday, Cohen also said Trump vacations and golfs too much, somebody tell this man to mind his own business.

“He golfs when he could be reading or be in church or be with his family,” he wrote. “Never see him with Barron. You’d think he’d be golfing with Dad occasionally but narcissists only engage in activities where they are the show. No movies, sports viewing either just Fox! He will start a war!”

Trump has been spending the holidays at his gold resort in Florida, however many photos have surfaced of the President spending plenty of time with his family, Barron included obviously.

It’s awful that Trump even has to defend himself against such ridiculous and rude claims. Trump’s personal life with his family is nobody’s business but his own, and for Cohen to air out to everybody that he thinks Trump is a bad father is so beyond crossing the line.

The default attack from the left against Trump is an attack on his personal life and it’s weird because no other president was subjected to these personal attacks. Obama and Trump have near identical approval ratings after one year, yet Obama was never attacked personally to this level.

Since the start of Trump’s presidency, he has had to defend his personal life constantly. From his diet, to where he wants to sleep, to what news he watches, it is getting to a point where what used to be legitimate news is now just tabloid news. CNN used to report on world news and policy and politics, now they just stalk Trump and act like paparazzi trying to catch him golfing.