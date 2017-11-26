Democrat Detained For Participating In Anti-Black Friday Protest

Among those arrested for “anti Black Friday” protests in St. Louis was a Democratic state representative from Missouri.

State Rep. Bruce Franks Jr. was among seven people arrested after they marched through the St. Louis Galleria mall, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The group of protesters were shouting “shut it down!” as they marched through a mall.

Franks advertised the protest on Twitter before the event.

What a beautiful day to go shopping! Together pic.twitter.com/JUCEZEiFXP — Bruce Franks Jr (@brucefranksjr) November 24, 2017

The protest was supposed to be an economic boycott meant to shed light on alleged mistreatment of African-Americans in the area.

Franks was arrested for similar protests just a month ago, when he and other protesters blocked a highway as an anti-police protest. Franks was previously a local rapper before winning an election a year ago.

As previously reported by The Daily Caller, Franks rapped about shooting “snitches” and dismembering murder victims as part of his rap career. Is that the type of person that is now fit to be leading the public? That is ten times worse than anything Donald Trump has ever said on video yet he is constantly bashed for being inappropriate.

This elected official can’t also be an activist and a social vigilante. You either have to represent the people politically and try to enact the political change you want to see for your constituents, or you shouldn’t hold that office because you are doing the people a disservice by organizing protests that get you arrested as opposed to trying to spread a message through normal means as an elected official.

Is this really the type of person that should be in office representing the people of Missouri? he clearly doesn’t understand the political system or the position he is in, either that, or he’s not interested in doing the job that he campaigned for and won.