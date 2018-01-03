Democrat Calls Trump The “Most Despicable Human Being Ever” To Be POTUS [VIDEO]

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.) was insanely disrespectful to the president of the United States in an interview with MSNBC on Sunday, calling him “the most despicable human being ever” to serve as president.

“Donald Trump is the most despicable human being to ever reside in 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.,” Cohen said on MSNBC.

“A narcissistic sociopath doesn’t change,” he continued. “It endangers the country. And war … is something he could get into to improve the ratings for the [2018] elections, where they [Republicans] are in desperate shape.”

Cohen’s remarks followed a tweet Sunday in which he said Trump could start a war with his carless handing of foreign policy.

The Tennessee Democrat has been one of Trump’s most outspoken opponents, publishing 5 articles of impeachment himself in the month of November alone.

Joined by 5 other democrats, Cohen introduced the documents as Trump being a danger to the country, obstructing justice in his firing of former FBI Director James Comey and violating the foreign emoluments clause of the Constitution.

“Given the magnitude of the constitutional crisis, there’s no reason for delay,” Cohen said at the time.

Cohen had previously announced in August he would introduce articles of impeachment against Trump based on his comments following the deadly violence at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va.

“Instead of unequivocally condemning hateful actions by neo-Nazis, white nationalists and Klansmen following a national tragedy, the president said ‘there were very fine people on both sides.’ There are no good Nazis. There are no good Klansmen,” Cohen said in a statement at the time.

Cohen has been so outspoken against Trump since he started up in office, is it even warranted? Trump is coming off a very successful year in office, it seems Cohen is only interested in slandering the name of Trumps opposed to do anything resembling working with him or working for the betterment of the country.