They Demanded Toby Keith Apologize For Performing For Trump, So Watch What He Did Instead

Liberals are doing everything in their power to discredit 45th President Donald Trump, even if that means pressuring Hollywood stars not to perform at Trump’s inauguration. Fortunately, these plans have backfired. Trump’s team has just announced an incredible line-up for the inauguration performance which is titled “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration.”

At the top of the list is country star Toby Keith, who wasn’t afraid to tell America how proud he is to be performing for the president.

“I don’t apologize for performing for our country or military,” Keith told Entertainment Weekly. “I performed at events for previous presidents Bush and Obama and over 200 shows in Iraq and Afghanistan for the USO.”

Keith will be joined at the musical celebration with other acts like 3 Doors Down, Lee Greenwood, The Piano Guys, Jennifer Holliday and the Frontmen of Country. There will already be performances from Jackie Evancho, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, and the famous Rockettes.

What do you think? Are you excited to see these stars perform in Trump’s honor?