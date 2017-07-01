Dem Congresswoman Returns With Bone Chilling Proof That Obama Funded ISIS

Recently, Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard appeared on CNN after finding facts that she believes proves Obama’s involvement in funding ISIS and Al-Qaeda.

Gabbard went to Syria and was later interviewed by Jake Tapper, revealing solid proof that the Obama administration was funding terrorist groups. She said the Syrians “expressed happiness and joy at seeing an American walking their streets,” but also wanted to know “why is it that the United States, its allies and other countries, are providing support, are providing arms, to terrorist groups.”

“They asked me why is the United States supporting these terrorist groups who are destroying Syria—when it was Al-Qaeda who attacked the United States on 9/11, not Syria,” she said. “I didn’t have an answer for that.”

“Obviously the United States government denies providing any sort of help to the terrorist groups you are talking about, they say they provide help for the rebel groups,” Tapper responded.

“The reality is, Jake, and I’m glad you brought up that point,” Gabbard said. “Every place that I went, every person I spoke to, I asked this question to them. And without hesitation, they said, ‘there are no moderate rebels, who are these moderate rebels that people keep speaking of?’”

