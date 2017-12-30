Dem Congressman Has Massive Breakdown After Trump’s Message About Global Warming

A lot of Democrats have started to fire back at the Trump tweet on Thursday that made a joke about the existence of global warming. Trump has long been on a different page than the Democrats when it comes to climate change. Trump has been touting coal and oil power for the future of America, clearly not concerned with global warming, while Democrats have been desperately trying to find alternative, clean resources.

The U.N. has also been huge proponents of the “clean energy” movement and trying to reverse the effects of global warming, and have criticized Trump for his support of coal and other sources of power deemed dangerous.

One of the most recent American Democrats to take offense at Trump’s Thursday tweet was Congressman Tim Ryan, who tweeted that:

“Global Climate Change is happening, with life and death implication for untold millions around the world. Tweet all you want, but I’m grateful the international community ( and many U.S. cities and States) are working together to provide leadership where the U.S. President is not.”

This tweet was in response to Trump’s tweet regarding Climate Change:

“In the East, it could be the coldest New Year’s Eve on record, perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLION OF DOLLARS to protect against.”

He’s not wrong that the U.S. would have footed most of the bill had we remained in talks with the U.N. about ways to reduce emissions, thats how these things generally work, the U.N. has a grand scheme that they can’t finance, so they come to the U.S. if we accept, we are good guys, if we decline, we are bad guys, right now we are the bad guys for not paying to fix global warming for the world.