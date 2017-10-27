After Dedicating Part Of Her Show To The #MeToo Movement, Ellen Degeneres Caught Sending Obscene Image For Katy Perry’s Birthday

Comedian and daytime talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is receiving some backlash from fans after a joke about Katy Perry was taken as sexist.

The tweet was in celebration of Katy Perry’s birthday.

“Happy birthday, @KatyPerry! It’s time to bring out the big balloons!” the star wrote over an image of her gawking, mouth agape, at Perry’s breasts.

Happy birthday, @KatyPerry! It’s time to bring out the big balloons! pic.twitter.com/w84DMphK3V — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 25, 2017

It’s Ironic, because in the wake of the recent Harvey Weinstein scandal, Ellen DeGeneres was a vert outspoken critic, setting apart a portion of her show to talk about her thoughts on the #MeToo movement, many fans were quick to the trigger after the tweet went public that had a man said what she said, it would be a big deal.

Many began responding to the tweet with the hashtag “#doublestandard.” Others went as far as to compare her to Weinstein and call her a “pig.”

If a DUDE said this the World would stop https://t.co/I4rOKmIplI — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) October 25, 2017

If a man made this joke, Ellen would lead the cries of ‘SEXIST PIG!’ https://t.co/lgXNX82Nk8 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 25, 2017

Being such an outspoken critic of sexual harassment in Hollywood herself, Ellen should know better than to post something to wildly out of bounds for public viewing. and something so inappropriate to Katy Perry.

“This is not a male thing or a female thing, it is not a Hollywood or political thing, this is a human thing and it happens in the workplace, it happens in families, it happens all over the world and we are all the same,” she said. “We all want the same thing, we want respect, love and kindness. And if I could have those three things and an iPhone X, I’d be happy.”

Hypocrisy happens all the time in media and in Hollywood, but it rarely comes to fruition this quickly. Ellen mades those statements on Weinstein just a couple weeks ago, and she turns right around and posts an incredibly sexist and inappropriate tweet about another women, she needs to stop trying to be a moral compass for her viewers and worry about herself.