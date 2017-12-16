Decorated Elite “Green Beret” Is Nothing But A Huge Fake

Brooklyn Army vet Papotia Reginald Wright’s resume was impressive by any standard, maybe too impressive to be true.

He boasted of a Purple Heart, Bronze Star — and a slew of other medals as an elite Green Beret that got him into swanky galas, events and even field access to the Giants NFL game.

But it turns out, Wright is nothing more than an accomplished fraud, as his story was found out to be false on Thursday.

Wright never served with the special forces at any point in his military career, never served in any combat role, and never rose above the rank of “specialist” not particularly high of a rank, according to military documents obtained through FOIA by Guardians of the Green Beret.

Wright even lied about how long he was in the Army, claiming he served 25 years when he was really only enlisted from 1982 to 1990, the documents show.

according to his papers, he spent his time far away from any battlefield. Most of his time was spent in Egypt, Texas, Georgia and Alaska.

While living his lie, Wright became a prominent figure in the local military community. He even started an organization to help vets in Brooklyn last year, calling it the 8th Special Forces Regiment New York Honor Guard.

In his bio on the group’s website, which has since been taken down, he wrote:

“In August of 1982, [Command Sergeant Major] Wright was ordered to Fort Bragg, N.C., where he became a member of the U.S. Military Special Operations Command for over 25 years. “CSM Wright circumnavigated the world while performing his duties when it pertained to defending America and her citizens for his actions.”

While this man is a pretty talented liar, that’s all he is, a liar, and it is an absolute disgrace that he would take advantage of the respect the military garners by pretending to have been so involved, what a fraud. Should he face significant jail time?