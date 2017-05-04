Debbie Wasserman Schultz Sends Seething Warning To Bernie Sanders For Stabbing Obama In The Back

Former corrupt DNC leader Debbie Wasserman Schultz issued a warning to Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren this week for speaking out against Obama. Recently, Obama took nearly a half-million dollars to make a speech at a Wall Street bank.

“Now President Obama though is being criticized by some of your fellow democrats for his decision to take $400,000 for a single speech to Wall Street,” a CNN reporter asked Schultz. “Are they right?”

“Look it is none of anyone’s business what someone who is a member of the private sector decides to accept as compensation,” she responded. “With all due respect to anyone who chooses to comment publicly on what Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, or anyone earns as a member of the private sector, it’s just like NYOB, it’s none of your business.”

“I look more at the public record of someone like Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton,” she concluded, “and their public record is pristine. They both fought back against the big banks and their practices and I have every confidence in the service they provided,” said Schultz.

What do you think of Schulz’s comment?