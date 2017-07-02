What Dave And Busters Just Did To Veterans Will Make You Absolutely Sick – Lets Boycott

Recently, a Dave & Busters restaurant in Grandville, Michigan demanded that military veterans Victor Murdock and Adrienne Brown of the American Legion Riders Post 179 either remove their vests or leave the establishment.

The vests reportedly depicted the American flag, a bald eagle, and the Prisoner of War Flag, but the restaurant’s management claimed the patches promoted gang-related symbols.

“The group was asked to remove the jackets or turn them inside out because the business’ dress code prohibits evidence of gang affiliation,” Dave & Busters said in a statement. “Spokeswoman April Spearman said the policy was in place ‘to ensure that everyone is able to enjoy themselves in a fun and safe environment.”

The American Legion is known as one of the most respected veterans’ organizations in the United States. It has been around since 1919 and is far from a gang. Instead, it has been working to make life better for veterans.

