HE DARES: British Reporter Asks Hillary “So, You’re Still Blaming Others More Than Yourself?”, Watch What Happens Next [VIDEO]

Tell me if you’ve seen this before, Hilary refusing to accept responsibility and attempting to wiggle her way around direct questioning. British journalist Matt Frei was brutally honest in an interview with Hilary Clinton.

“Your dynastic appeal or perhaps it was the opposite: the fact that you were called Clinton, the fact that you were first lady, basically trumped any novelty — if you forgive the term — of being the first female president of the United States.

People looked at your name and your legacy more than they looked at your gender.”

Hilary then responds by stating why she was a great candidate based on numbers she had prepared, and how she “was thought to have won all three debates” which is just flat out not true, and how she couldn’t possibly be a bad candidate if she made it so far in the election.

Then we get to the good part where she claims she takes full responsibility for the loss she suffered to Trump, but then she goes on to say this “perfect storm” of events is to blame for why she lost. She blames the Comey letter, and the email leaks for losing the election, it had nothing to do with how unlikeable she is as a person and candidate.

After blaming her loss on just about everything, Frei responds brilliantly with a short “so you’re still blaming others more than yourself?”

To which we get a “I take ultimate responsibility”, contradicting everything she has said thus far. Then she resorts to why she’s a great candidate again because she made it so far. She then goes on to blame “intervening events” that “made people worry” as to why she wasn’t able to win the presidency. Blame, blame, blame, its getting very tiring to listen to.

Watch the video and tell me what you think.