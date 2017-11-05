THEY DARED: NYC Attack Protesters Offers The Stupidest Solution To Terrorism
The trend for liberals is to call for a reform on gun control after every domestic tragedy that happens in this country, even when it wasn’t a gun that was responsible. Knowing what we do know about liberals, whats the best way to troll them on Twitter? Call for a ban on cars… the real killers.
We Should Ban Cars From Big Cities. Seriously. https://t.co/jWzNLiXIbi
— Ben Smith (@BuzzFeedBen) November 3, 2017
On a long enough timeline, all "ridiculous hypotheticals" will become actual arguments. https://t.co/LxTCwL4fA3
— Ben (@BenHowe) November 3, 2017
Transportation Alternatives senior editor Jessie Singer writes:
In the coming days, politicians will try to convince you that what happened on the West Side Highway in Manhattan this week was an issue of terrorism, immigration, or religion. But just like the plague of mass shootings is a gun problem, the thousands of people killed by cars as they walk our streets every year is a car problem.
A gun lobbyist would typically step in right about now to ask whether those who demand gun control after mass shootings also want to ban cars after events like this week. To which I say: Hell yes. Cars don’t belong on the streets of big cities, and we should do everything in our power to get rid of them.
You can’t stop crazy. But you can reduce the number of people allowed to drive their 4,000 pound machines into city parks, along city beaches, past playgrounds, and alongside the sidewalks of the most pedestrian-packed places in the nation. If we banned cars from every city in the US tomorrow, we would stop vehicular terrorism overnight — and save thousands of lives.
Then car-owners will move out of those cities. https://t.co/bRWyJVbi2X
— ❤️ Jayvie ❤️ (@OneFineJay) November 3, 2017
They also won't drive into those cities to do business, in fact they won't even do park-and-rides. They'll find business elsewhere.
— ❤️ Jayvie ❤️ (@OneFineJay) November 3, 2017
This woman is trying to think of reasonable ways to counter the fake argument Ben Smith made to make fun of liberals, talk about something going over your head.
You can't be serious with this. You are actually going for the "ban cars" argument that the NRA made fun of you with. This is ridiculous.
— Yung Link (@Groggard) November 3, 2017
You should never wrire anything again. Seriously.
— Chris (@ChrisMears00) November 3, 2017