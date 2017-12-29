Cuomo Pardons 18 Immigrants To Prevent Trump From Deporting Them

Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, pardoned 61 people the other day, including 18 illegal immigrants so they they couldn’t be deported by Donald Trump.

The 18 illegal immigrants had all committed low level crimes, claiming that his reasoning for pardoning the illegal immigrants was based on their rehabilitation efforts, Cuomo also took the time to blast Trump’s hardline stance on immigration.

“While the federal government continues to target immigrants and threatens to tear families apart with deportation, these actions take a critical step toward a more just, more fair and more compassionate New York,” Cuomo said in a statement.

Among the pardoned on Wednesday were Lorena Borjas, a transgender woman of 57, who had been convicted of criminal facilitation in 1994 as a result of being involved with human trafficking. Her rehabilitation efforts of working as an advocate for the transgender and immigrant communities have earned her the right to not be deported for her crimes.

another illegal immigrant who was protected from deportation is Freddy Perez, 53, who was convicted of criminal sale of a controlled substance in 1993. Perez, an immigrant from the Dominican Republic, said he hopes to become a U.S. citizen, according to the governor’s office.

Prior to Wednesday Cuomo had dealt out 7 pardons for immigrants in an attempt to keep them in this country as reported by the New York Times.

Cuomo also commuted the sentence of convicted murderer Dominic Dupont, whose uncle is actor Michael K. Williams. Williams is known for his roles on HBO’s “The Wire” and “Boardwalk Empire.” Dupont had served 20 of a 25 year sentence, Cuomo said his decision was based on his rehabilitation efforts being a youth counselor at Green Haven Correctional Facility.

Cuomo has a soft spot in his heart for illegal immigrants who convict crimes in this country, what does he gain by keeping them in New York, more votes?