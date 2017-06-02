Crowd Absolutely Stunned After Trump Slams NATO Leaders Right To Their Face [WATCH]

President Trump had harsh words for 23 of the 28 nations within NATO that are not meeting their obligations, and a dedication ceremony for NATO’s new headquarters. (Two percent of their annual GDP should be put forth for defense spending in the protection of the NATO alliance.)

“Many of these nations owe massive amounts of money from past years,” the president said. “We have to make up for the many years lost.”

“This is not fair to the people and taxpayers of the United States,” he said. “If NATO countries made their full and complete contributions, then NATO would be even stronger than it is today, especially from the threat of terrorism.”

The president scolded the many member nations who are not paying the required 2 percent of their GDP toward the organization. The commitment is one shared by Rumsfield and other names from the past yet Democrats continue to act as if this policy is from Mars or pulled out of thin air. Forcing NATO nations to fulfill their promises is hardly asking a lot – honestly how many are sick of paying to be the world’s protection?

What do you think? Should Trump have taken a softer tone with the world’s powers and our NATO allies or was he right to take the stance he did?

Let us know what you think in the comments!