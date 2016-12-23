Crazy Man Attempts To “Kill Donald Trump”? One Dead….

According to recent reports, a man who was arrested earlier this month for brutally murdering a UPS driver is now saying he committed the crime because he mistakenly believed he was killing President-elect Donald Trump.

Daily Caller reports that 38-year-old Justin Barkley of Ithaca was arrested and charged with fatally shooting William Schumacher in a Wal-Mart parking lot two weeks ago. When he was arraigned at the beginning of this week, Barkley made the shocking claim he had killed Trump, not Schumacher.

“I shot and killed Donald Trump purposely, intentionally and very proudly,” Barkley said at the hearing. When the judge pressed Barkley, he claimed he knew the difference between killing Trump and killing Schumacher. Still, he insisted that Trump is dead.

When the judge asked if anyone could convince him otherwise, Barkley responded, “I hope not.”

The judge presiding over the case ultimately refused Barkley’s guilty pleas and instead ordered him to undergo a psychiatric evaluation. He is facing 25 years in prison if he is convicted of his crimes.

This comes at a time when liberals have been calling for protests and extreme actions against Trump—so an attack like this, while scary, isn’t entirely surprising.