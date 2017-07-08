Crazy Liberals Accuse Trump Of Being A Traitor After What He Said To Putin (Hint: It’s A Very Common Sentence)[VIDEO]

On Friday, President Donald Trump met with Russian leader Vladimir Putin at the G20 Summit. Liberals were ready to take anything at all as evidence that Trump had colluded with Russia during the election.

So you can imagine the chaos when Trump told Putin, “It’s an honor to meet you.”

Just look at the responses below, including one from NBC reporter Bradd Jaffy.

Trump tells Putin: “It’s an honor to be with you.” pic.twitter.com/p3aVypnxei — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) July 7, 2017

Trump-Putin meeting at #G20 about to begin. Trump to the ruthless dictator Putin who stole our election: "It's an honor to meet you." pic.twitter.com/Kog7BjZPNR — Rafal Hill (@rafalhill) July 7, 2017

What do you think of this? Have liberals lost their minds?