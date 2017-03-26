Crazy Dem Storms GOP House Floor With Outrageous Accusations… Claims She Is The Sane One

On Friday, Connecticut Rep. Rosa Delauro went on a delusional rant on the House Floor and she pushed against the new Republican health care plan. Delauro insisted the plan would be detrimental to the elderly population.

“Working people, older Americans, are going to pay for a tax cut for the richest people in this nation,” she yelled, holding up a pink sign. “It makes me believe this is the case.

“What does the GOP stand for? Get old people! That’s what this bill does. That’s what people are going to vote yes for today,” she hollered.

Many compared her rant to Talia Sire’s “Connie Corleone” character in The Godfather, when she screams, “That’s your husband! That’s your husband!”

“Is being a maniacal fool a prerequisite for being a Dem leader? Rosa DeLauro is acting like a mad dog!” one Twitter user chimed in.

“Rosa Delauro is having a hard day,” Jeff Poor added.

“It’s gonna be a day…Rosa Delauro just held up a sign on the floor saying GOP stands for ‘Get Old People,’” Domenico Montanaro tweeted.

What do you think? Have the Democrats officially lost their minds?