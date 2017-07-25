Coward Thugs Attack WWII Veteran For Defending His American Flag, His Response Deserves Him A Tribute

A World War II veteran suffered an injury while defending his home’s American flag from intruders who pushed him to the ground.

When Howard Banks, who is legally blind, heard a noise outside his home he went outside to investigate. With limited vision, he saw someone taking down the American flag flying outside his Texas home. The incident took place days before his 92nd birthday.

Previous vandals had already shredded his American and Marine Corps colors. Because of the prior acts of vandalism, Banks was determined to take action. But the criminals attacked first.

“I turned and looked in the other direction, and then—‘wham!’ They knocked me down,” Banks told reporters.

The attackers fled when neighbors came to the elderly man’s aid. Fortunately, his efforts thwarted the attack on his black.

“At my capacity, there’s not much I can do,” Banks told reporters. “But I can honor our flag.”

“We are doing everything in our power to find the suspects that committed this cowardly assault and bring them to justice,” the Kaufman Police Department said in a statement.