Coward Leftists Compared Boy Scouts At Trump’s Speech To ‘Nazi Hitler Youth Rally’

Liberals have gone haywire in the aftermath of Trump’s speech to a major Boy Scouts event in West Virginia. All you have to do is look at headlines to see just what Democrats thought about his appearance.

“Trump’s ‘Embarrassing Spectacle’ At Boy Scout Jamboree Panned by Former Scouts,” Huffington Post wrote.

“Donald Trump Turns Boy Scout Jamboree Into Political Indoctrination Session,” The Response wrote.

It seems that America has forgotten that for eight years we had a president who started politicizing the moment he rolled out of bed. From every major mass shooting to—yes—speeches to America’s youth. Even CNN acknowledged Obama as the “most polarizing president in modern history.”

“The Scouts believe in putting America first,” Trump said at Monday’s Jamboree, greeted by chants of “USA! USA! USA!”

That didn’t stop Democrats from comparing the event to a Nazi Hitler Youth rally:

I really hate invoking Hitler because it is sensational 99% of the time but god damn does he make this look like a Hitler Youth rally. https://t.co/AmQMoZ8Woq — Calvin (@calvinstowell) July 24, 2017

I feel like I've seen what is happening at the #BoyscoutJamboree before… pic.twitter.com/BfdnB5XaQM — Deanna Rilling (@DeannaRilling) July 24, 2017

Tragically, #boyscouts in 2017 applaud Trump just like the all blonde blue eyed youth did for Hitler in the 30's. — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) July 25, 2017

