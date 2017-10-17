Court Rules Take A Massive Turn : It’s Now Better To Rape A Girl Than To Make « Muslim-Offending » Graffitis

This video is a tale of two different crimes that are of varying severity. One crime, was committed by Oshawa man who wrote on a park bench “no more muslims” admittedly not a very nice thing to write. No doubt graffiti and the defacement of public property like a park bench is a minor crime, and should be dealt with accordingly. This man got 5 months in prison.

The second crime, was committed by a muslim immigrant taxi driver, who raped a drunk, 19 year old girl in his cab. He picked her up after a night of drinking, locked her in his cab, and sexually assaulted her. go ahead and take a guess as to how much jail time this man faces now, 2 years? 5 years? maybe 10? This man won’t be going to jail at all.

How scary is this? this is the age we live in now, the feelings of the Muslims who were offended by the scribbling on a bench is more important that getting justice for a young girl, who’s attacker just so happens to be a muslim immigrant.

This is an absolute failure by the Canadian justice system. What they don’t seem to understand, is that these cases set the social norms for society. The way the public pursues different crimes tells the public and ourselves, what we value as a society, and what we don’t.

Allowing this rapist go free normalizes the violent and disgusting behavior he displayed towards this young girl. It sends a message that violence against women, and sexually assaulting women who are drunk, is ok, but scribbling a couple words on a park bench will land you in jail for 5 months.

I have enough confidence in Americans that this wouldn’t be allowed to happen here, but with the way political correctness is invading our lives, who knows anymore.