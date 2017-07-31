County Officials Remove U.S. Flag Memorial Because Judged “Offensive”, Residents Respond Instantly

Officials in King County, Washington have removed a memorial featuring America’s stars and stripes because one resident called it “offensive.” But citizens who were outraged by the decision wasted no time resurrecting it.

The roadside memorial was erected to celebrate America’s military veterans. It was in the same spot for several years but was removed recently because someone complained. A county spokesman said the memorial may have been a “distraction” for motorists.

Officials also argued that whoever erected the memorial never obtained permission to put the display beside the roadway.

“People were really, really upset about this,” one local resident told Fox 57. Supporters were particularly outraged at a single complaint was valued above the desires of the majority.

“One person says they don’t like it, and they take it down. I don’t understand,” a Preston resident said. “We live in the United States of America. This is our flag. Why is it offensive?”

Officials are now searching for a “solution to the dilemma.”