Country Singer John Rich Provides Concealed Carry To Off-Duty Police Officer During Vegas Shooting

John Rich, one-half of the country duo Big & Rich, recalled that he was at the Redneck Riviera bar in Las Vegas, Nevada when a crazed psycho unleashed relentless gunfire at the Route 91 Harvest Festival killing 59 so far, and injuring more than 500 victims.

As reported by Fox News, John Rich explained his encounter with an off-duty Minneapolis police officer in an interview:

Rich wanted to find the off-duty cop after the shooting:

Will the off duty officer that used my side arm to protect entrance @RNRBarVegas last night pls contact me? Pls retweet and pass the word. — John Rich (@johnrich) October 2, 2017

Eventually he found who he was looking for:

I found him! He wants to remain anonymous, so I'll respect that wish. He's a Minneapolis officer and we had great team work. Thank you sir. https://t.co/vYSXHfM5VT — John Rich (@johnrich) October 3, 2017

Luckily the off-duty officer and Rich were able to keep bar patrons safe, however, concert goers outside were not as fortunate.

