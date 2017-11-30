“Conyers Is No Longer Fit To Serve”: Washington And Michigan Political Circles Have Known About His Deteriorating Mental Health For Years

The sexual harassment allegations that have been brought to light against Congressman John Conyers from Michigan also revealed something else most of the public didn’t know about, Conyers deteriorating health, which has been a kind of open secret in Washington and Michigan political circles.

The 88-year-old Conyers, is losing his mental health according to reports and is emerging as common knowledge among political insiders at the same time that Democrats push Conyers toward resigning.

Conyers is accused of sexually harassing former female coworkers, the allegations range from demanding sexual favors to changing in front of women in his office.

Reports of Conyers deteriorating health was reported in his home state Michigan by several media outlets, like this Michigan newspaper The News Herald deemed Conyers unfit to hold office in a 2014 editorial. “Accounts of the 84-year-old’s seeming disinterest in the job or downright absentmindedness aren’t hard to come by,” the column stated.

“Conyers is no longer fit to serve, and those close to him must know it,” Detroit News columnist Nolan Finley wrote the same year.

“I don’t know whether he has dementia, Alzheimer’s, senility or some other form of diminished mental capacity,” Finley added. “It’s just clear that he’s not quite right.”

Conyers’ political opponents in Michigan have tried to turn his reportedly deteriorating mental health into a campaign issue.

“The congressman is not all there,” the Rev. Horace Sheffield said in 2014, when he unsuccessfully ran against Conyers in the Democratic primary. Conyers, Sheffield said, “is not the person he once was.”

In a February 2014 column titled, “We need to learn how to talk about the mental health of our aging representatives,” Michigan Radio’s Jack Lessenberry wrote that “in recent years, [Conyers’] behavior has sometimes been erratic, to say the least.”

Conyers needs to be removed from office, he is clearly mentally unfit, and unfit based on moral reasons.