Construction of Border Wall Meets Major Resistance From California

As Trump’s wall along the southern border slowly comes to fruition, companies who have expressed interest in building the controversial barrier between Mexico and the United States have been presented a new hurdle.

San Francisco lawmakers proposed a bill on Tuesday, March 21 that would boycott any companies that plan to utilize their services to help construct the border wall from bidding on any future projects within the San Francisco area.

James Flanagan, owner of James Flanagan Construction based in the Bay area, said is “very disturbing.”