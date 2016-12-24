Congress Slams Obama With Christmas Nightmare… They Won’t Let Him Get Away With This

Barack Obama may only have a few weeks left in office, but he’s not wasting any time issuing as many regulations as he can as roadblocks for Donald Trump when he takes over the presidency. He’s doing that despite the fact that when he transitioned into the White House in 2009, Rahm Emanuel urged President George W. Bush’s federal agencies to halt all pending regulations. Now, Republicans in Congress are sending Obama a similar message.

“Should you ignore this counsel, please be aware that we will work with our colleagues to ensure that Congress scrutinizes your actions—and, if appropriate, overturns them—pursuant to the Congressional Review Act,” House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and 21 committee chairman wrote in a letter to Obama.

McCarthy even made a point to cite Emanuel’s 2009 letter as the inspiration of his own. The letter was sent immediately after Obama’s White House suggested it would not stop issuing regulations in the final weeks of the administration.

“We have the opportunity to return to commonsense principles of regulation and curb unnecessary government interference in the private sector,” the senators wrote. “In doing so, we will grow the economy, create jobs, and above all, help the people who have been overlooked in the past. To this end, we respectfully request you honor the will of the American people and refrain from working on or issuing any new, non-emergency regulations while carrying out your remaining term in office.”

Obama clearly ignored the letter when he finalized The Stream Protection Rule on Monday, placing restrictions on coal mining operations.