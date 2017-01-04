Congress Slams Horrible News Down Michelle Obama’s Throat On Her Way Out…

According to recent reports, the House Freedom Caucus, a powerful group of Republican lawmakers in the lower chamber, is pushing Congress to end Michelle Obama’s disastrous school lunch program.

A document released on the website of Rep. Mark Meadows called for the repeal of certain parts of the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010. The bill was instrumental in helping push Michelle Obama’s program into law. The document is part of a wider initiative called, “First 100 Days: Rules, Regulations, and Executive Orders to Examine, Revoke and Issue.”

“The largest of the five school and center-based programs, the National School Lunch Program, fed about 30 million children each school day in 2014 and cost $12.7 billion,” the report read. “The rules are hallmarks of the Obama administration, but kids aren’t eating the foods, industries can’t comply with the standards, and schools are wasting money.”

Not to mention, students have been pushing back on the program. Since 2012, more than 1.2 million students have stopped eating school lunches altogether. And those getting lunches are throwing a good portion of them away, especially fruits and vegetables.

