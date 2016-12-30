Congress Just Bypassed Obama, They Will Not Let Him Get Away With This

Throughout his presidency, Barack Obama has ruined our relationship with Israel—essentially putting the nail in the coffin on Friday when he allowed the United Nations to condemn the West Bank settlers. Now, Congress is moving to cut off all U.S. funding to the United Nations after Obama threw out our country’s right to veto.

Fox News reported that Congress is also considering expelling all Palestinian diplomats from the U.S. and distancing our country from the other nations that voted in favor of the measure. Congress is also trying to freeze funds to prevent Obama from taking any more action against Israel before he leaves the White House.

“The disgraceful anti-Israel resolution passed by the UNSC was apparently only the opening salvo in the Obama administration’s final assault on Israel,” said Sen. Ted Cruz (R., Texas), who has been clear in his intentions to work with the Trump administration to rebuild our damaged relationship, said in a statement. “President Obama, Secretary Kerry, Ambassador Power, and their colleagues should remember that the United States Congress reconvenes on January 3rd, and under the Constitution we control the taxpayer funds they would use for their anti-Israel initiatives.”

Senior congressional officials working on the initiatives have said lawmakers on both sides of the spectrum are furious at Obama’s decision. One senior congressional aide even declared, “Enough is enough.”

“A new administration will arrive on January 20th, but in the intervening weeks Congress has an important role mitigating the damage President Obama can do in his final hours,” the source said. “Why on earth would we throw good taxpayer dollars after bad in support of the UN, which has proven itself again and again utterly unable to encourage any positive progress? Just take Syria — if they were doing anything over the last five years, it should have been working out a fair and equitable adjudication of the Syrian war.

“Instead, they’ve proven themselves utterly useless–in fact they’ve probably made a gut-wrenching catastrophe worse,” the source concluded. “There’s no reason to think this action will turn out any more favorably.”