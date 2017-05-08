Congress Gives Slams Obama With Devastating Blow After He Signs 60 Million Book Deal

It appears that Barack and Michelle Obama will continue to their lavish lifestyle post-presidency. It was recently revealed that Obama will charge $400,000 for every speech he gives in addition to a $200,000 annual pension from the government.

According to Daily Mail, Congress is considering canceling Obama’s pension due to the amount he is bringing in from his public appearances. At present, former presidents received $207,800 per year—a figure that lawmakers are pushing to shrink.

Of course, just one year ago, Obama vetoed a bill proposing to shrink income for Oval Office retirees who collect more than $400,000 in income.

“The Obama hypocrisy on this issue is revealing,” Utah Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz told USA Today. “His veto was very self-serving.”

Chaffetz is now teaming up with Iowa Republican Sen. Joni Ernst to introduce the legislation once again. Experts believe the bill will likely pass, given that the ranking Democrat on the House Oversight committee, Elijah Cummings, probably won’t be a roadblock.

“Cummings definitely supports the concept, and if we can work out the technical issues with the bill that arose late in the last Congress, we expect he would strongly support it again,” Cummings’ spokesperson Jennifer Hoffman Werner said.