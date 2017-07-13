Congress Finally Does It, Delivers The Most Devastating News Of Obama’s Life Right To His Doorstep

According to reports, Congress has just put former President Barack Obama on notice that he could lose his government pension if continues to party and travel like a celebrity.

Ever since he left office, Obama has been seen partying on yachts with Hollywood stars and jet-setting all over the world. He’s already raking in millions of dollars in book deals and speaking fees—and it’s clear Obama is not willing to give up his lavish lifestyle anytime soon.

Why should the people continue to subsidize Obama when he’s perfectly capable of supporting his family for generations to come?

USA Today reported that Congress is taking another look at a bill that would cancel pension payments to president earning $400,000 or more in a fiscal year. That’s a measure that Obama himself vetoed when it was introduced.

In response to the report that Obama’s earnings could trigger congressional action, Jason Chaffetz, House Oversight and Government Reform Chair Jason Chaffetz responded: