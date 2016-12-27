Congress Delivers Devastating Holiday Blow To Obama… Happy New Years

Before vacating the White House, President Barack Obama has been trying to pass as many executive orders as possible with the goal of putting roadblocks to make the early days of Donald Trump’s presidency as difficult as possible.

Now, Congress is fighting back against his rebellion and reminding him that George W. Bush took the high road to make transitions possible. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy has teamed up with 21 other committee chairs to write a letter demanding that Obama stops his tirade.

“Should you ignore this counsel, please be aware that we will work with our colleagues to ensure that Congress scrutinizes your actions—and, if appropriate, overturns them—pursuant to the Congressional Review Act,” McCarthy wrote.

The letter was inspired by a 2009 letter written by Obama’s former Chief-of-Staff Rahm Emanual, who wrote a similar letter to the Bush administration.

“We have the opportunity to return to commonsense principles of regulation and curb unnecessary government interference in the private sector,” the senators wrote. “In doing so, we will grow the economy, create jobs, and above all, help the people who have been overlooked in the past. To this end, we respectfully request you honor the will of the American people and refrain from working on or issuing any new non-emergency regulations while carrying out your remaining term in office.”

What do you think? Does Obama have a responsibility to put an end to his executive orders?