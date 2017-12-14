Confused Sheila Jackson Lee Congratulates “Doug Moore” For His Victory In Alabama

Democratic rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas had a pretty embarrassing name blunder when referring to who won the Alabama Senate seat, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen evidence of her lunacy.

In a tweet on Tuesday night, Jackson attempted to congratulate the winner of the senate race, but ended up giving a big congratulations to a “Doug Moore,” a sort of combination of the two candidates names and not an actual candidate.

You’re…welcome? — Doug Moore (@DMooreNFL) December 13, 2017

The real Doug Moore, who works for the NFL was a little confused by the shoutout from Sheila Jackson Lee.

Lee meant to congratulate Doug Jones, who defeated Roy Moore in a close election race, but she bestowed upon Doug Jones the name of Roy Moore, the Republican Jones defeated.

“Sweet home Alabama. Thank you Alabamians and Doug Moore. Good has prevailed and our country is on the way to a new day #ikneel,” she wrote.

How out of touch is Shiela Jackson Lee from politics? Did she follow the election at all? Because there were quite a few headlines about this senate seat race. How can good prevail when Lee has no idea what either of the candidates stand for or any of their policies? She doesn’t even know the Democrats name, how can she be so confident he was the right man for the job?

Sheila Jackson Lee is well known for making bold, blanket statements with no evidence or knowledge of the situation, so this most recent tweet seems right up her alley.

Lee in the past has also made ridiculous statements such as that the constitution is 400 years old.

Jones became the first Democrat to win a U.S. Senate election in Alabama since 1992, when Sen. Richard Shelby was elected. Shelby, who is still in office, later switched to the Republican Party.