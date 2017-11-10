CONFIRMED: Trump Bluntly Refused Women From The Russians, Claims Longtime Bodyguard

Trump’s longtime body guard testified in front of congress this week and reportedly he said that Trump was offered as many as five Russian women in 2013 but immediately declined the offer.

Keith Schiller also confirmed that after a meeting reguarding a Miss Universe Pageant, a Russian offered to “send five women” to Trump hotel suit in Moscow.

NBC News reported: Two of the sources said the bodyguard, Keith Schiller, viewed the offer as a joke, and immediately responded, “We don’t do that type of stuff.”

The two sources said Schiller’s comments came in the context of him adamantly disputing the allegations made in the Trump dossier, written by a former British intelligence operative, which describes Trump having an encounter with prostitutes at the hotel during the pageant. Schiller he described his reaction to that story as being, “Oh my God, that’s bull—-,” two sources said.

Well what do you know, a fake story came out about Trump and then the facts came out to refute the fake story.

This is a classic case of a media outlet such as CNN hearing a rumor about Trump and reporting on it before they know all the details. I’m sure they heard from a source, a story about Trump and five Russian women where they assumed that because it was offered, Trump accepted, but eyewitness accounts have refuted the story.

This story has been haunting Trump since his inauguration when the news of this being a possibility came out. He was absolutely crushed on CNN and other liberal news outlets who treated these rumors as fact.

I’m glad we have clarity on the issue now, and I’m just wondering, which one of Trump rumors will be the next one to be debunked? because they seem to be falling like dominoes.