Condoleezza Rice Spotted Walking Into The White House… Look What Happened Next

Just one month before last year’s presidential election, former Secretary of State shocked the nation by calling for Donald Trump to resign from the race. But those conflicts appear to have resolved, as she was spotted walking into the White House on Friday for a private meeting with the president.

CNN reports that Rice met with Trump in the Oval Office today after having a private meeting with Vice President Mike Pence.

In October, Rice demanded that Trump drop out of the race after the “Access Hollywood” tape of him making lewd comments about women leaked to the public.

“Enough!” she tweeted on October 8. “As a Republican, I hope to support someone who has the dignity and stature to run for the highest office in the greatest democracy on earth.”

“POTUS welcomed former NSA and Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice back to White House this morning,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer tweeted.

In December, Rice took to social media to praise Trump for following her recommendation in appointing Rex Tillerson as his Secretary of State, referring to him as an “excellent choice” with “remarkable and broad international experience.”

Rex Tillerson is an excellent choice for Secretary of State. Read my full statement here: https://t.co/Q6v9F9NXM7 — Condoleezza Rice (@CondoleezzaRice) December 13, 2016

