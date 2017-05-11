Condoleezza Destroys Trump Haters With Amazing Endorsement He Deserves, We’ve Been Waiting For This

Not long ago, Condoleezza Rice outraged Republicans everywhere when she declared that she did not support Donald Trump.

After the Access Hollywood tape from 2005 was released to the public, Rice tweeted, “Enough! Donald Trump should not be President. He should withdraw. As a Republican, I hope to support someone who has the dignity and stature to run for the highest office in the greatest democracy on earth.”

Since then, she has met with President Trump and learned a lot.

“He is the president of the United states and every American should respect the decision of our democracy,” Rice explained in an interview with Sean Hannity. “And the presidency is more than one person and I will do whatever I can to help the occupant of that office succeed.”

Rice went on to explain that after meeting with the President five weeks ago, she has grown to respect his unique personality.

“I did like him. We had a chance to spend some time together about five weeks ago or so,” she explained. “I found him engaged. He was asking very important questions, getting ready for his meeting with the Chinese. And he also, and I respect this, he saw something in the American public that I just didn’t see. A friend of mine called it the ‘do you hear me now?’ election.”

Trump, of course, saw that.

“I respect that,” she concluded.