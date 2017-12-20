Commuters Deserve Recognition For What They Have Done To Help People Out Of Derailed Train

Daniel Konzelman was one of thousands of commuters barreling along a highway outside Seattle, going to work on a normal Monday morning when the emergency response training he learned as an Eagle Scout came in handy.

He and a friend quickly pulled off to the side of the road to inspect a Amtrak passenger train hurtled off an overpass and crashed into vehicles on Interstate 5 below, killing at least six people and injuring dozens of others.

The two rushed over to help, running along the tracks and over the bridge to the scene of the horrific accident.

Some train cars had their roofs ripped off or were turned upside down. Others were turned sideways on the bridge. Konzelman, 24, and his friend clambered into train cars to look for victims.

“I just wanted to help people because I would want people to help me,” he said.

The scene was gruesome, some passengers were crushed under the wreckage, others appeared dead when the two arrived. For those who could move, Konzelman helped them off the train carefully, and for those too injured to move or unable to move, Konzelman comforted them and attempted to keep them calm.

The two boys stayed to help for nearly two hours.

“I wasn’t scared. I knew what to expect. … I prepared for the worst and hoped for the best. I saw a little bit of both,” Konzelman said.

Dr. Nathan Selden, a neurosurgeon at the Oregon Health & Science University in Portland, Oregon, was driving the same route with his son when he pulled over to help the victims, setting up a makeshift medical tent.

The most severely wounded had already been taken to hospitals by the time he arrived, Selden said. The victims he assessed had injuries such as sprains, open wounds, skull and pelvis fractures.

This is a tragic accident and our prayers go out to all those affected.