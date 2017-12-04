Community Leaders Removes Toy Guns From Children’s Hands So They Don’t Get Comfortable With Them

A community group in Buffalo, New York are sending a strong message this Christmas, they want toy guns out of the hands of their children, which apparently will stop them from getting real guns.

“This is a cap gun and it sounds real,” said Leonard Lane.

As Leonard Lane shows a toy gun that’s filled with candy, he says it doesn’t need to be given to a child.

“Whatever you put in a child’s hands that’s what he feels comfortable with and you put a toy gun in his hands at an early age and when he gets older he’s going to want the real thing,” said Leonard Lane, president of Buffalo F.A.T.H.E.R.S organization.

Lane encourages parents to take their children’s toy guns and exchange them for different presents, to send the message early that guns are no joke and nothing to play with.

“I understand how a mother may feel wanting to get something her child would like, but what we don’t want to do is make a child feel comfortable with a toy gun,” said Lane.

“Little kids like to play cops and robbers but you know in the environment we live in, there’s so much violence in this world that there’s so many other options for kids to have fun,” said Capt. Steve Nichols with Buffalo police.

Capt. Steve Nichols says some toy guns look real and many times young children have used those toy guns to commit crimes.

“Even with toy guns they reach an age where they start taking off the orange tip and they start pretending that they’re real guns and try and use them in robberies or other things and really all that’s going to do is get them hurt,” said Capt. Nichols.

That’s why the message to parents this holiday is clear put –even the toy guns — down.

“Put something better in their hands, something that can better the child. They need to get something a book, a football, something that can better them make them a more productive citizen in society,” said Darryl Scott, Outreach supervisor with Buffalo S.N.U.G.