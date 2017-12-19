Commission Declares EU Too White, Claims That Mass Migration From Third World Must Be The “New Norm”

Brussles, the home of the EU, has said that Europeans must start accepting mass migrations of people from third word countries as the “new norm”, warning that it’s impossible to keep the EU “homogeneous and immigrant free.”

“It’s time to face the truth. We cannot and will never be able to stop migration,” writes EU Commissioner for Migration Dimitris Avramopoulos, in a piece for POLITICO, published Monday entitled, “Europe’s Migrants Are Here to Stay”.

In it, the Eurocrat wrote “human mobility will increasingly define the 21st century”, and that mass migration is an issue Brussels has committed Europe to “for the long haul”, stating: “Migration is deeply intertwined with our policies on economics, trade, education and employment — to name just a few.”

EU President: Without Millions of African Migrants, Europe Will Be Lost https://t.co/i1snO2NoOk — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) November 28, 2017

Looking to migrants from the world poorest countries who were granted the status of refugee here in Europe, Avramopoulos made clear that Brussels sees asylum not as a way to offer temporary respite from war but instead as another method of permanently transplanting third world populations into EU nations.

“They have found safety in Europe, but we also need to make sure they find a home,” he writes of refugees, going on to insist that programming Europeans to welcome mass migration is “not only a moral imperative”, but “also an economic and social imperative for our aging continent — and one of the biggest challenges for the near future”.

To this end, the Commission is working to “enhance legal channels for economic migration with a more ambitious Blue Card for highly skilled workers and kick-start targeted labour migration pilot projects in key third countries”, he notes.

I’m sorry, but in modern society, there are going to be very few “highly skilled workers” coming from countries that are the poorest in the world. Instead of governing bodies like the UN making decisions from the top down, why don’t they poll European countries to see how many immigrants they want to be taking in?