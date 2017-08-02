Commandant Stabs Trump In The Back By Sending Message Dedicated To Military Trans

As military services await guidance following President Trump’s controversial announcement about a ban on transgender service members, one commandment of the Coast Guard is speaking out, arguing he has no intention of leaving transgender Coast Guardsmen “out in the cold.”

At the Center for Strategic and International Studies on Tuesday morning, Adm. Paul Zukunft said his first action when hearing Trump’s decision was to have his office reach out to all 13 members of the Coast Guard who have self-identified as transgender.

“I reached out personally to Lt. Taylor Miller, who was featured on the cover of The Washington Post last week,” Zukunft said. “If you read that story, Taylor’s family has disowned her. Her family is the United States Coast Guard. And I told Taylor, ‘I will not turn my back. We have made an investment in you, and you have made an investment in the Coast Guard, and I will not break faith.’ ”

