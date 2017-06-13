Comey Reverts To Childlike State – Refuses To Turn Over Memo Says, “He Deleted It”

On Thursday of last week, former FBI Director James Comey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee. During the proceedings, he was asked for a copy of the memo of his conversation with President Donald Trump—the memo that he decided to leak to through a friend to the New York Times.

Apparently, Comey has since confirmed that he has no copy of the memo. They committee was forced to ask his friend, Daniel Richman, for a copy.

Here’s what they asked of him: “Today, former FBI Director Comey testified that he provided ‘a good friend’ who is ‘a professor at Columbia Law School’ copies of memoranda he drafted memorializing his interactions with President Trump and that he asked the friend to share the content with the press. Shortly thereafter, CNN reported that you ‘confirmed to CNN in an email that [you] were the friend Mr. Comey was referencing in his testimony.’ Mr. Comey has also stated that he no longer retains copies of the memoranda himself. Senator Cotton asked Mr. Comey if he would encourage his friend at Columbia to release the memos, to which he replied: ‘sure.’”

Maybe it’s just us, but it seems fishy that Comey would take notes about his meeting with Trump to protect himself, and then immediately delete those notes from his laptop.

What do you think? Is there more to this story than Comey is letting on?