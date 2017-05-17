Comey Opens The Flood Gates… It’s All Over Now

In a recent article with insight from exclusive inside sources, including several FBI agents, the DailyCaller revealed that agents handling the Hillary Clinton investigation are furious with former FBI Director James Comey. They are reportedly considering opening the case once again.

“This is a textbook case where a grand jury should have convened but was not. That is appalling,” an FBI special agent with experience working in public corruption and criminal cases said of the decision. “We talk about it in the office and don’t know how Comey can keep going.”

The agent was also shocked that the bureau did not even bother to search Clinton’s home during the investigation.

“We didn’t search their house. We always search the house,” he told the DailyCaller. “The search should not just have been for private electronics, which contained classified material, but even for printouts of such material. There should have been a complete search of their residence.”

“That the FBI did not seize devices is unbelievable,” he concluded. “The FBI even seizes devices that have been set on fire.”

What do you think? Is this a complete disaster?