Comey Falls Into Silence Right After Rubio Penetrates With Finishing Move

Earlier this week, former FBI Director James Comey testified before the Senate in an attempt to make his case against President Donald Trump. Unfortunately, his plan backfired when Florida Senator Marco Rubio held his feet to the flames.

“This investigation is full of leaks left and right. We’ve learned more from the newspapers than we do from our open hearings,” Rubio noted. “Do you wonder why of all the things in the investigation that the only thing that has never been leaked was the fact that the president was not personally under investigation, despite the fact that both Democrats and Republican leadership of Congress knew that and have known that for weeks?”

“I don’t know,” Comey replied. “I find matters that are briefed to the gang of eight are pretty tightly held in my experience.”

That’s when Donald Trump Jr. took to Twitter to give America a piece of his mind.

“We all know that there is no way anyone in the swamp would leak something favorable to #potus. Otherwise, this whopper would be everywhere!” he wrote. Other major media names agreed.

[email protected] made interesting point: w/ all leaks in DC not leak the favorable to Trump that he not personally under investigation,” Greta Van Susteren commented.

“Well Marco Rubio just ended this whole thing,” Joe Biggs added.