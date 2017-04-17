Comedian Sarah Silverman Throws Fit, Demands Trump ‘Release Your F***ing Taxes You Emotional Child’

On Saturday, comedian and actress Sarah Silverman gathered with other protesters to demand that President Donald Trump release his tax returns to the public.

The “Tax March” took place in several cities around the country. It was organized by the same people who organized the Women’s March—so it’s no wonder that we saw many of the same celebrities complaining that Hillary Clinton didn’t win the election.

“Show us your f***ing taxes, you emotional child,” Silverman shouted to an anti-Trump crowd in New York City. “You like being a superficial bully? Here’s one for you: You are a three at best.”

Silverman also tweeted some very crude pictures of signs she brought to the March. Here are just a couple of them:

I made some signs for the #TaxMarch pic.twitter.com/QHfvaXG6KX — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) April 16, 2017

“I was raised to be an active citizen,” Silverman said of her involvement. “I’m from New Hampshire, my parents are, and that’s what we do. Love America, you love your country. You have to speak up and speak out.”