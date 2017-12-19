Colin Kaepernick May Buy A NFL Team

Sean Diddy Combes has expressed interest in purchasing the Carolina Panthers from it’s current owner Jerry Richardson after the NFL forced Richardson to put the team on the market for the end of this season due to sexist and racist remarks Richardson made in public.

What is interesting is that when Diddy made an instagram post informing the people of Carolina that he was interested in buying the team, one of the other celebrities who publicly stated that they wanted in on the deal with Combs, was none other than former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

‘I want in on the ownership group!’ Kaepernick tweeted Monday. ‘Let’s make it happen!’

Combs also said on his instagram post that if he bought the team, he would immediately open up the quarterback competition to include Colin Kaepernick, despite the fact that Carolina already has an MVP franchise quarterback in Cam Newton under center.

Richardson is being forced to sell the team under pressure from the NFL after reports of workplace harassment and inappropriate behavior reached the NFL. Former Panthers employees spoke of lewd remarks, lingering gazes and inappropriate touching.

On at least one occasion, Richardson was accused of using a racial slur to refer to an African American employee.

The Panthers are currently valued at $2.3billion, meaning Combs with his estimated net worth of $820million would likely need partners – if his plan is in fact a serious one.

On that point, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry hopped on the bandwagon, tweeting at Combs: ‘I want in!’

Colin Kapernick doesn’t have the capital to be investing in an NFL team that is worth $2.3 billion dollars, and he sure as hell isn’t good enough to compete for the starting Quarterback job, so maybe he should just steer clear of this one and stay out.