Colin Kaepernick Goes To Africa And Posts Infuriating Announcement On 4th Of July

For the past few months, NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has been whining about teams passing on the opportunity to hire him after the San Francisco 49ers let him go. But the offensive statements he has been making, coupled with a terrible season, make him a huge liability.

This month, Kaepernick flew to the African nation of Ghana for Independence Day. While there, he tweeted, “How can we truly celebrate independence on a day that intentionally robbed our ancestors of theirs? To find my independence I went home.”

“In a quest to find my personal independence, I had to find out where my ancestors came from. I set out tracing my African ancestral roots, and it lead me to Ghana,” he continued on Instagram. “Upon finding out this information, I wanted to visit the sites responsible for myself (and many other Black folks in the African Diaspora) for being forced into the hells of the middle passage. I wanted to see a fraction of what they saw before reaching the point of no return.”

Recently, John Lynch, general manager of the 49ers, had a serious talk with Kaepernick. Here’s what he told KNBR about that conversation.

“He is fully committed to wanting to be in this league. … I won’t communicate too much of what we’ve talked about, but I will communicate that I gave that opinion to Colin myself: ‘I think you are having a little bit of an image crisis in terms of not so much what you did last year, but people are wondering, is this most important to you, at a position where the guys that succeed at that position are the guys that live it, breathe it, the CEOs that play that position.’ And I think there is a perception that football’s not on the top of his list,” Lynch said.

“And so, my communication with Colin was, ‘Your best effort, I think the way you could best help yourself is to not have someone talk for you, not have statements, but go sit down and do an interview, and let people know exactly where you stand,’” he continued. “Because he makes a compelling case as to how bad he wants to be in the league when you talk to him. And so, I’ll leave it at that, but we did have those discussions and I think that would help him.”