Colin Kaepernick Finally Learns His Fate For Disrespecting The Nation Over And Over Again

Last year, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick repeatedly made headlines for refusing to stand for the national anthem to protest “racism.” Now, this controversial move has come back to haunt him.

After a terrible season, Kaepernick was dropped from the team, and it doesn’t look like it’s going to be an easy climb back to the top. He is yet to be signed by another team, and Denver Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall spoke out this week to say that he thinks Kaepernick has been blacklisted.

“Quarterbacks are usually the face of the franchise. So he’s probably being blackballed,” Marshall said. “Maybe part of it is owners don’t want their franchise tagged with that. But I still stand by what I said, that he’s the best quarter in free agency. He’s better than all of those that got signed, the Matt Barkelys, the Nick Foleses. I think that’s a fair assessment, honestly.”

Marshall then defended Kaepernick’s actions, saying he “didn’t break any laws.”

“Some guys have done worse, DUIs, domestic violence, and they still got opportunities, you know?” Marshall added. “Kaep didn’t break any laws. And so that’s why I don’t understand.”

What do you think? Is Kaepernick getting what he deserves for disrespecting the flag?